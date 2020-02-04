Overview

Dr. Jennifer Claves, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Claves works at Abramson Senior Care in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.