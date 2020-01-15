Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Locations
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology2055 N High St Ste 340, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0151
Sky Ridge10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 330, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6177
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We always have pleasurable and amazing visits with Dr. Clark. She takes the time to make sure all of our questions are answered and if she doesn't know the answer, she researches it and gets back to us immediately. We absolutely love all of the doctors and staff at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and recommend them to anyone, especially those who may have a child with Down syndrome!
About Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336106053
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
