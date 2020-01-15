See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Clark works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology - Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology
    2055 N High St Ste 340, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0151
    Sky Ridge
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 330, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Leukemia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Jan 15, 2020
    We always have pleasurable and amazing visits with Dr. Clark. She takes the time to make sure all of our questions are answered and if she doesn't know the answer, she researches it and gets back to us immediately. We absolutely love all of the doctors and staff at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and recommend them to anyone, especially those who may have a child with Down syndrome!
    Sudbeck Family — Jan 15, 2020
    About Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336106053
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
