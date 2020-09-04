Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Axminster Medical Group20911 Earl St Ste 440, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 419-8585
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
If it wasn't for doctor Jennifer Chu, I'd still be living life in pain and not knowing I have cancer. I am so thankful I was able to find such a caring and compassionate doctor!! I cannot speak more highly of her. If she was 3 hours away, I would still make the drive to her. Even in LA traffic!!! Finding a good doctor who cares like she does is worth it! I need to sing her praises anywhere and everywhere. I LOVE DOCTOR CHU FOR SAVING MY LIFE!!!
- English
- 1659791903
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.