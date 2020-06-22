Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas3900 Junius St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
I’ve seen her for about a year now and I agree with other reviewer - I don’t get the earlier negative reviews. My initial visit, I was expecting (and prepared for) surgery to my wrist and hand... she talked me out of it and suggested we attempt less invasive treatment initially. Her suggestion worked. I didn’t have 8 wks of downtime and recovery from surgery either! Let’s be real- doctors get paid (a lot) more to opt for surgery. Dr. Chu honored her Hippocratic oath AND her patient. She’s very professional, but to the point. I’m sure she wouldn’t recognize me outside the office (part of a huge practice) - but I don’t care if she memorizes patient names or faces if she does the right thing. That’s what you want from your doctor. I’ll also give props to her staff nurses AND the office staff at the Plano practice... great women and men: attentive, caring, respectful, and professional - all of them.
About Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255457180
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.