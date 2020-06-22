Overview

Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES-DALLAS in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.