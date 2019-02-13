Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very fine. She caught an incipient melanoma justvin time. Only issue is that department is seriously understaffed and needs more dermatologists. Wait times can be long and lengthy wait for appointments.
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1962613679
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
