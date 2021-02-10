Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Had endoscopy, found to have gastric bleeding ulcer. Dr. J. Choi explained the procedure well, benefits and risks. Had excellent sedation without any complications.
About Dr. Jennifer Choi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1245337534
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.