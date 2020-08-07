Dr. Jennifer Cheng, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Cheng, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cheng, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
-
1
Meridian Medical Associates PC19 Davis Ave Fl 6, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
Doctor is knowledgeable and trustworthy.
About Dr. Jennifer Cheng, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1699975037
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng speaks Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.