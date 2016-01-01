See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Chen works at Rodeo Drive Women'S Health Center in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ora Dentistry Spa
    421 N Rodeo Dr Ph 1, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 432-6640
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Pregnancy Test
Gonorrhea Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Pregnancy Test

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Rodeo Drive Women'S Health Center in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

