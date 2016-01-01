Overview

Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chen works at ETEMA E SHILYANSKY MD in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.