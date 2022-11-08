Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.139 Centre St Ste 307, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 334-3507Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr Chen is always prepared for my visits. She has reviewed my history, recent (and old) test results and is ready to review our plan of treatment. She challenges some of the past decisions we have made to be sure they are still valid or need to be adjusted or changed. I feel confident in her.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
