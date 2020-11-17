Dr. Yaxi Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Astoria, NY.
Dr. Yaxi Chen works at
Pediatric Health Care of Queens (PHCQ)3014 37Th St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 719-7323Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Dr. Chen always takes great care of me when I come in. Never an issue. Very understanding and sweet. We love her
- Allergy
- English, Mandarin
- 1033452867
- Pediatrics
Dr. Yaxi Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaxi Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaxi Chen works at
Dr. Yaxi Chen speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaxi Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaxi Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaxi Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaxi Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.