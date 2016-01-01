Dr. Jennifer Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Chao, MD
Dr. Jennifer Chao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Uw Medicine South Lake Union Pharmacy750 Republican St # 358061, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 520-8300
Harborview Division-kc Public Health908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-2020Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1902002736
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chao has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chao speaks Chinese.
