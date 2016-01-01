Overview

Dr. Jennifer Chao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Chao works at Karalis Johnson Retina Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.