Dr. Jennifer Channual, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Channual, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Dr. Channual works at
Locations
Island Dermatology Inc.360 San Miguel Dr Ste 501, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 720-1170
Laguna Dermatology23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 520-1815
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love the new doctor. Friendly, kind and thorough! I will definitely recommend him and the office. Also had a hydro facial with Carli, she is the best!
About Dr. Jennifer Channual, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish and Thai
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Kaiser Sunset Kaiser Permanente
- University of California Irvine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Channual has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Channual accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Channual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Channual has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Channual on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Channual speaks Spanish and Thai.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Channual. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channual.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Channual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Channual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.