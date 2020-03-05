Dr. Jennifer Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Chang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Center for Pain Mgmt.1245 Orange Ave Ste 120, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 478-4585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
excellent Doctor, great bedside manners
About Dr. Jennifer Chang, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1033349139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
