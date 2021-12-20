Dr. Jennifer Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Chan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Sandia Plastic Surgery PC801 Encino Pl NE Ste D7, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 842-0066
University and M Cancer Center1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-4946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm looking for a complete Tummy Tuck. I've had rollercoaster weight gains and losses and now have two "spare tires" I would like to have removed. I saw Dr. Chan in 2000 or 2002 for a breast reduction which I was extremely please with.
About Dr. Jennifer Chan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
