Dr. Jennifer Caudill, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Caudill, MD is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Caudill works at Caudill, Jennifer MD Dermatology in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caudill, Jennifer MD Dermatology
    Caudill, Jennifer MD Dermatology
5885 S Main St Ste 1, Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 886-4304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 03, 2020
    Staff is friendly that was the first thing I noticed. Dr. Caudill is a great Doctor, answers all your questions, spends the time you need with her. Would highly recommend Dr. Caudill! Diane
    Diane — Mar 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Caudill, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Caudill, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518175116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Caudill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caudill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caudill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caudill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caudill works at Caudill, Jennifer MD Dermatology in Clarkston, MI. View the full address on Dr. Caudill’s profile.

    Dr. Caudill has seen patients for Warts, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caudill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Caudill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caudill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caudill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caudill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

