Dr. Jennifer Carrion, MD

Family Medicine
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jennifer Carrion, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Carrion works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Surfside in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Surfside
    2441 Surfside Blvd Ste 200, Cape Coral, FL 33914 (239) 488-4945

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaccination
Diabetes Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 30, 2022
Was satisfied with my appointment. It was on time and everyone was very thoughtful and helpful.
— Jun 30, 2022
About Dr. Jennifer Carrion, MD

  Family Medicine
  English
  Female
  1063949097
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  Family Practice
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Cape Coral Hospital

Dr. Jennifer Carrion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carrion has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carrion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carrion works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Surfside in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Carrion’s profile.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrion.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
