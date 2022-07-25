Dr. Jennifer Carrasquillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasquillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Carrasquillo, MD
Dr. Jennifer Carrasquillo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
This was a periodical follow-up visit. As always, Dr. Carraquillo was up-to-date on my health status. She listens carefully, she answers all the questions in simple understandable language. I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Jennifer Carrasquillo, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801044128
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- University of Florida
- Neurology
Dr. Carrasquillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrasquillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasquillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrasquillo works at
Dr. Carrasquillo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrasquillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carrasquillo speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasquillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasquillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasquillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasquillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.