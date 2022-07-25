Overview

Dr. Jennifer Carrasquillo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Carrasquillo works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.