Dr. Jennifer Capezio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Capezio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Capezio works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Primary Care - Lake Forest Hospital800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 201, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love dr. Capezio! She actually listens to her patients instead trying to tell them it’s just in there head. Even after you get the bad results
About Dr. Jennifer Capezio, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528023058
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - 1976
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capezio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capezio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capezio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capezio works at
Dr. Capezio has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capezio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Capezio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capezio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capezio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capezio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.