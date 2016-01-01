See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Jennifer Campbell, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Campbell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.

Dr. Campbell works at Unity Family Medicine Chili Ctr in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unity Family Medicine - Chili Center
    3379 Chili Ave Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 889-0750
  2. 2
    Buffalo Vamc
    260 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 463-2757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Migraine
Immunization Administration
Acne
Migraine
Immunization Administration

Acne Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jennifer Campbell, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750329504
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at Unity Family Medicine Chili Ctr in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

