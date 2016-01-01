Overview

Dr. Jennifer Calfee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Calfee works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.