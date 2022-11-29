Dr. Jennifer Caicedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caicedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Caicedo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Caicedo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Asthma Allergy Center2600 E 7th St Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (877) 825-6894
Asthma Allergy Specialists8045 Providence Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 341-9600
Asthma Allergy Specialists855 Sam Newell Rd Ste 206, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 321-2793
Mallard Creek10310 Mallard Creek Rd Ste 101A, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 503-4888
Waxhaw3614 Providence Rd S Ste 101, Waxhaw, NC 28173 Directions (704) 341-9600
Steelecreek13557 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 2200, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 341-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was awesome and talked me through each step.
About Dr. Jennifer Caicedo, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1043490113
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Bapt Mc
- University Fl Shands Chldns Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caicedo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caicedo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caicedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caicedo has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caicedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Caicedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caicedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caicedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caicedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.