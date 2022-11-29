See All Allergists & Immunologists in Charlotte, NC
Allergy & Immunology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Caicedo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Caicedo works at Carolina Asthma Allergy Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC and Waxhaw, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Asthma Allergy Center
    2600 E 7th St Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
  2. 2
    Asthma Allergy Specialists
    8045 Providence Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 341-9600
  3. 3
    Asthma Allergy Specialists
    855 Sam Newell Rd Ste 206, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 321-2793
  4. 4
    Mallard Creek
    10310 Mallard Creek Rd Ste 101A, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 503-4888
  5. 5
    Waxhaw
    3614 Providence Rd S Ste 101, Waxhaw, NC 28173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 341-9600
  6. 6
    Steelecreek
    13557 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 2200, Charlotte, NC 28278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 341-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nasopharyngitis
Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Intolerances Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Late Onset Asthma Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nickel Contact Allergy Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Staff was awesome and talked me through each step.
    Judi Owens — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Caicedo, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1043490113
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Fellowship
    • University Fl Shands Chldns Hospital
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
