Overview

Dr. Jennifer Caicedo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Caicedo works at Carolina Asthma Allergy Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC and Waxhaw, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.