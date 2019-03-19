Overview

Dr. Jennifer Cahn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Cahn works at Natomas Primary Care Clinic in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.