Dr. Jennifer Cafardi, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Cafardi, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    2123 Auburn Ave Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 579-9191
  2. 2
    Christ Hospital Physicians
    4440 Red Bank Rd Ste 220, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 564-1325
  3. 3
    Tch - Dermatology Red Bank
    4460 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 579-9191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 22, 2022
    Went in on February 1, 2022 to have a skin cancer removed. Dr. Cafardi was a wonderful lady that has the patient’s comfort as first priority. She performed the Moh’s surgery almost pain free. The needle stick of the numbing medicine was the only pain that I experienced, and it was no big deal. Two weeks later, the spot on my temple s almost totally healed. I recommend Dr. Cafardi to anyone needing dermatology surgery.
    Dan Stewart — Feb 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Cafardi, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Cafardi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609080837
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uab Hospital
    Internship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Drexel U, College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Grove City College
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Cafardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cafardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cafardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cafardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cafardi has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cafardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cafardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cafardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cafardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cafardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
