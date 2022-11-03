Dr. Jennifer Caceres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Caceres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Caceres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale3050 Corlear Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. She takes care of her patients as a family member. She is a sweetheart, compressive, punctual respectful, and kind. Thanks Dr. Cáceres for everything.
About Dr. Jennifer Caceres, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851684054
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
