Dr. Jennifer Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
-
1
Broken Arrow Medical Group LLC9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 350, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 293-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
Dr.Butler wow! I’ve been going to her for years now and it’s one of the only doctors appointments I look forward to. She’s extremely kind, understanding and nonjudgmental. I always suggest her practice to anybody needing an OBGYN. If you’re looking for an educated friendly physician this is the one. You won’t regret going to her
About Dr. Jennifer Butler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265667638
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.