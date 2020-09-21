See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jennifer Burzawa, MD

Oncology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Burzawa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Burzawa works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195

Hospital Affiliations
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Sep 21, 2020
I am so thankful for the care I have been given by Dr. Burzawa. From my initial visit, through surgery and now aftercare, I feel I am in the most capable of hands. Dr. Burzawa’s warmth has helped me through a period that could have been incredibly stressful.
Sue - Wenatchee, WA — Sep 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jennifer Burzawa, MD

  • Oncology
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Burzawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burzawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burzawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burzawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burzawa works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Burzawa’s profile.

Dr. Burzawa has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burzawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burzawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burzawa.

