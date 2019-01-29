Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
Dr. Burns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthocare Florida4600 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 527-5272
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
She is so thoughtful and caring, listens to your problem and offers multiple solutions.
About Dr. Jennifer Burns, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1639193352
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.