Dr. Jennifer Burkham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Burkham works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.