Dr. Jennifer Burkham, MD
Dr. Jennifer Burkham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5000Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Burkham is truly a gift. She is brilliant at finding solutions while always bringing caring compassion and healing love of my spirit into the healing of my physical issues. Wow. I recommend her highly.
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Burkham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkham has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkham.
