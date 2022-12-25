Overview

Dr. Jennifer Burke, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Burke works at HonorHealth Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.