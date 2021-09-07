Overview

Dr. Jennifer Burger, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Burger works at Olansky Dermatology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.