Dr. Jennifer Burger, MD
Dr. Jennifer Burger, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Olansky Dermatology Associates3379 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (404) 355-5484
Dermatology of Athens1220 Langford Dr Bldg 100, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 353-8220
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very good for skin cancer checks. Takes time to answer questions. Focused and discerning.
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1770575029
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Burger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burger has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burger.
