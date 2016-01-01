See All General Surgeons in Camden, NJ
Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD

General Surgery
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Burg works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology & Medical Oncology
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Decortication and Pleurectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1801162268
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cooper University Hospital

