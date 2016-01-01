Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Hematology & Medical Oncology2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801162268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
