Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, MD

Neurology
4 (55)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Emory University

Dr. Buczyner works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute
    901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6214
    Palm Beach Internal Medicine
    3502 Kyoto Gardens Dr Ste A, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 909-0080
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Palm Beach Neuroscience Intitute
    641 University Blvd Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6214
    Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute
    3375 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 21, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Buczyner for 5+ years. Dr. Buczyner takes the time to listen to my issues and concerns. She asks questions to insure her understanding. Whether testing is needed, medication or even a referral to another doctor I trust that she is choosing the best option for my situation.
    J. Abbott — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386841773
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buczyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buczyner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buczyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buczyner has seen patients for Tension Headache, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buczyner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Buczyner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buczyner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buczyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buczyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

