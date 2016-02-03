See All Dermatologists in Newnan, GA
Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Buckley, MD is a Dermatologist in Newnan, GA. They completed their residency with Dermatology - Tulane University School of Medicine

Dr. Buckley works at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan in Newnan, GA with other offices in Austell, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan
    2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265
  2. 2
    Skin Cancer Specialists, Austell
    1790 Mulkey Rd Ste 1, Austell, GA 30106
  3. 3
    Newnan Office
    1625 Highway 34 E Ste A, Newnan, GA 30265
  4. 4
    Marietta Office
    835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Dental Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 740 ratings
    Patient Ratings (740)
    5 Star
    (669)
    4 Star
    (43)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 03, 2016
    Dr. Buckley is very professional, timely, straight-forward, friendly and always courteous.
    William ('Bart') Bartholomew in Kennesaw, GA — Feb 03, 2016
    About Dr. Jennifer Buckley, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1215908652
    Education & Certifications

    Dermatology - Tulane University School of Medicine
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Buckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Buckley has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more.

    740 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

