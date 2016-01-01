Dr. Buckbinder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Buckbinder, MD
Dr. Jennifer Buckbinder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - OB/GYN20 Prospect Ave Ste 805, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-1771
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Jennifer Buckbinder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1992197065
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Buckbinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
