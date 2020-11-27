Dr. Jennifer Buck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Buck, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Buck, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Buck works at
Locations
-
1
Jay H. Ross MD PA35080 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 789-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buck?
Dr Buck believes in being so very sensible on delivering the info before professional medical work takes place; inwhich she is very experienced & confident. A Hero Doctor without a doubt! Thanks, Dr Buck????
About Dr. Jennifer Buck, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1093896946
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buck works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Buck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.