Dr. Jennifer Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Newark Office306 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-2580
-
2
North Arlington Primary Care Assoc.25 Locust Ave, North Arlington, NJ 07031 Directions (973) 877-2580
-
3
Maria B Del Vecchio MD LLC181 Franklin Ave Ste 304, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 877-2580
-
4
West Hudson Pulmonary Associates Corpc816 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032 Directions (973) 877-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr Brown is an amazing doctor, she cares so much about her patients and goes out of her way to make sure they are comfortable and know what to expect during the procedure.
About Dr. Jennifer Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538203054
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.