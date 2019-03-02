Overview

Dr. Jennifer Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Irvin D. Goldfarb, M.D. in Newark, NJ with other offices in North Arlington, NJ, Nutley, NJ and Kearny, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.