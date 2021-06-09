Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
Cardiology Associates LLC2002 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown has improved the quality of life for my 92 year old father. She is highly qualified and cares.
About Dr. Jennifer Brown, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033253430
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
