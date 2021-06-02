Dr. Jennifer Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Brooks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente1001 12th Ave Ste 150, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 335-8151
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best Doctor I’ve ever known. I have an Outstanding visit with her . Very helpful and very understanding to your concern.
About Dr. Jennifer Brooks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.