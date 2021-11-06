See All Ophthalmologists in Glennville, GA
Dr. Jennifer Bromley, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bromley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glennville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Cornea and Refractive Surgery|Emory University|Emory University Program

Dr. Bromley works at Georgia Eye Institute in Glennville, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA and Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Eye Institute
    605 S Veterans Blvd, Glennville, GA 30427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0944
    Georgia Eye Institute
    4720 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 504-0149
    Georgia Eye Institute
    4 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 102, Bluffton, SC 29909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0628
    Georgia Eye Institute
    109 Persimmons St, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 213-2314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Candler Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Tear Duct Disorders

Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Tear Duct Disorders
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Pars Planitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK)
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery
Keratoconus
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Refractive Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Ischemia
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Nov 06, 2021
    Absolutely wonderful!! Kind, courteous, knowledgeable, skillful, to name but a few of her qualities. She answered every one of my questions to my complete satisfaction. Dr Bromley explained the procedure and I am very grateful to have had her as my surgeon.. Now if only the receptionists would rise to Dr Bromley's standard of excellence and quit being so passive/aggressive things would be quite lovely.
    Peter Wilkinson — Nov 06, 2021
    About Dr. Jennifer Bromley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740487131
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornea and Refractive Surgery|Emory University|Emory University Program
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
