Dr. Jennifer Brandt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Brandt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Brandt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Brandt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4366
-
2
Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandt?
Dr. Brandt is the best Rheumatologist! She is very professional, knowledgeable and caring. She has always responded to me in a timely manner. I can't say enough about her. She's undoubtedly the best!
About Dr. Jennifer Brandt, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1679831929
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandt works at
Dr. Brandt has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.