Dr. Jennifer Botkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Botkins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Botkins works at
Locations
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
Central Ohio Endoscopy Center LLC1025 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a good doctor easy to talk to
About Dr. Jennifer Botkins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1982839643
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
