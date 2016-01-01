Overview

Dr. Jennifer Borden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Borden works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Primary Care Wilton in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.