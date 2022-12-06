Dr. Jennifer Bonheur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonheur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bonheur, MD
Dr. Jennifer Bonheur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Jennifer Bonheur, MD1317 3rd Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 570-2075Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
made me feel comfortable in a very uncomfortable situation
About Dr. Jennifer Bonheur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Bonheur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonheur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonheur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonheur speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonheur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonheur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonheur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonheur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.