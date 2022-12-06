Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bonheur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bonheur works at Jennifer Bonheur, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.