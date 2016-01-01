Dr. Jennifer Bondurant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bondurant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bondurant, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Bondurant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Maryland Farms Pediatrics5056 Thoroughbred Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 219-7435
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Bondurant, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1366416075
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bondurant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bondurant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bondurant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bondurant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bondurant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bondurant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bondurant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.