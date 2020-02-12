See All Plastic Surgeons in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Jennifer Boll, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Jennifer Boll, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.

Dr. Boll works at Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer E Boll MD Inc.
    2034 E Southern Ave Ste Y, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 833-5200
  2. 2
    Patti Flint MD
    8129 N 87th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 410-4000
  3. 3
    Skin Cancer Specialists
    2250 W Southern Ave Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 835-5532

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 12, 2020
    Recently Dr. Boll did plastic surgery on my nose after a cancerous skin cell was removed. She did an outstanding job, it is hard to tell that I even had surgery. Her staff was great also and I had excellent care during the procedure and the follow-up care.
    J. Owens — Feb 12, 2020
    About Dr. Jennifer Boll, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780664243
    Education & Certifications

    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Boll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boll has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

