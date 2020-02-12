Dr. Jennifer Boll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Boll, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Boll, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.
Dr. Boll works at
Locations
-
1
Jennifer E Boll MD Inc.2034 E Southern Ave Ste Y, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 833-5200
-
2
Patti Flint MD8129 N 87th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 410-4000
-
3
Skin Cancer Specialists2250 W Southern Ave Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 835-5532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boll?
Recently Dr. Boll did plastic surgery on my nose after a cancerous skin cell was removed. She did an outstanding job, it is hard to tell that I even had surgery. Her staff was great also and I had excellent care during the procedure and the follow-up care.
About Dr. Jennifer Boll, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1780664243
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boll works at
Dr. Boll has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.