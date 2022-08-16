See All Podiatrists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jennifer Boeri, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (15)
Dr. Jennifer Boeri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Boeri works at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Holy Cross Medical Group
    4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 267-6770
    Healthcare Management Group Pain Management
    5597 N Dixie Hwy Fl 2, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 958-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jennifer Boeri, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932112810
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boeri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boeri has seen patients for Bunion, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boeri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boeri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

