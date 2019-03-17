Dr. Jennifer Bocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bocker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Bocker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspen Valley Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Coloradosurgicalservices3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 290, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 467-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspen Valley Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. concerned with patient care, before after and during surgery.
About Dr. Jennifer Bocker, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467475152
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bocker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bocker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bocker has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Appendicitis and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bocker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bocker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bocker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.