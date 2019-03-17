Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bocker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspen Valley Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Bocker works at CarePoint Neurosurgery in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Appendicitis and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.