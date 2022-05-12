Dr. Jennifer Blattner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blattner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Blattner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Blattner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Lake Charles Memorial Oncology & Hematology - DeRidder4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 938-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Foothills Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Dr. Blattner is kind and compassionate. She explained things well, and in a way that was easy to understand. She took the time to make sure I was comfortable and did not rush the appointment. I highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Blattner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blattner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blattner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blattner works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Blattner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blattner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blattner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blattner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.