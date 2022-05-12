Overview

Dr. Jennifer Blattner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Blattner works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.