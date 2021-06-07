Dr. Jennifer Blaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Blaber, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Blaber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
University Associates In Ob/gyn140 N Belle Mead Ave Ste E, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
- 2 6 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
Island Rehabilitation Chiropractic PC4875 Sunrise Hwy Ste 200, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 444-4686Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blaber is very nice! One of the best doctors I've seen. She is very patient and takes the time to listen to all of my concerns and explain all of my options. Would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jennifer Blaber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaber has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.