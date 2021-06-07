Overview

Dr. Jennifer Blaber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Blaber works at University Associates In OBGYN in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Bohemia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.